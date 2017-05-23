The Fast Response Kit contains tools and supplies typically needed for patient care and personal protection: 2 pairs of hypoallergenic nitrile gloves, a Laerdal pocket breathing mask, paramedic scissors, a Gallant chest hair razor, and a large extra-absorbent paper towel. These items are contained in a 5-1/2" x 9-1/2" zippered pouch which can be attached to the handle of the semi-rigid or vinyl carrying cases.
