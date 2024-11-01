eCareCompanion patient app

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Wireless connection || kba1
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Vital trends || kba1
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Glucose meters compatibility || kba1
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Technology-powered communication || kba1
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Health assessments || kba1
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Weight scale speaks English and Spani... || kba1
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Private and secure || kba1
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Wireless connection || kba1
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Vital trends || kba1
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Glucose meters compatibility || kba1
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Technology-powered communication || kba1
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Health assessments || kba1
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Weight scale speaks English and Spani... || kba1
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Private and secure || kba1
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.