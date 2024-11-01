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Trilogy

Particulate Filters, 10-Pack

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This is a 10-pack of particulate filters for use with the Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 ventilators. The filters protect patients from impurities in the air, the ventilator from corrosion, and healthcare professionals from exhaled pathogens and medication remnants.

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Specifications

Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300
Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300
See all specifications
Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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