The DreamWear full face cushion is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal with minimal contact that prevents red marks, especially on the bridge of the nose.¹
The DreamWear full face cushion rests under the nose and seals both nostrils and around the mouth without needing to cover the entire nose. It was designed to help users get the therapy needed without the troubling red marks and irritation.¹,²
Multiple sizes for any patient
Full face cushions come in four size options so you can find the right fit that works for your patient.
Comfort, seal and stability
DreamWear’s innovative full face cushion design helps prevents red marks, discomfort and irritation on the bridge of the nose and still delivers on the seal and stability needed for a good night’s sleep.¹,²
Interchangeable design
The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks. DreamWear is designed to simplify set-up and provide multiple interface options at home on one, easy to use mask.
