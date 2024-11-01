Philips Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is a comprehensive solution providing a patient-centered information system supporting clinical workflows and decisions at the point of care. Philips EMR is designed to centralize clinical data helping to enhance patient and staff satisfaction and supporting your goals in reducing the costs of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Digitized documentation for clinical productivity
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Digitized documentation for clinical productivity
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Operational efficiency
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Specialized workflows
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Digitized documentation for clinical productivity
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Digitized documentation for clinical productivity
Comprehensive and detailed clinical documentation for a single view on the patient journey centralizes clinical data for decision making at the point of care. The system can incorporate information related to the history of a patient across each encounter, as noted by doctors, nurses or other healthcare professionals across multidisciplinary teams. Philips EMR interfaces with monitors to collect vital signs information, allows for free text and structured clinical notes, laboratory and image reports, structured diagnostics, nursing records, and more.
Operational efficiency
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Enhance staff experience and operational efficiency
The system offers full processing of electronic entry of clinician instructions for the treatment of patients, particularly those who have been hospitalized. The entered orders are natively integrated for the medical staff or to the departments responsible for fulfilling the order, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, nutrition, blood bank, and dialysis. Computerized provider order entry (CPOE) supports your efforts to: reduce the time it takes to distribute and complete orders, increase efficiency by reducing transcription errors, prevent duplicate order entry, and simplify inventory management and billing*.
Clinical decision support
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Clinical decision support to enhance quality of care
Connected clinical decision support (CDS) tools provide clinicians knowledge and patient-specific information, intelligently filtered and presented at appropriate times. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow including computerized alerts and reminders to care providers, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets, focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information.
Specialized workflows
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Workflows for specialized departments
EMR supports emergency department (ED)-specific processes such as patient list management, triage and protocols configuration. In the operating room (OR), all patient information related to pre-, peri- and post-surgery and anesthesia procedures must be completely noted down. In the oncology space, specialist records such as oncology anamnesis, loco-regional exam, staging, and tumor progress should be noted with specific fields. Ophthalmology specialist records including eyes anamnesis, physical and equipment examination, glasses and lenses, etc., are possible.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.