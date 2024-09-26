Search terms
The Masimo RainbowSET™ Module enables advanced parameters like noninvasive hemoglobin (SpHb®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and acoustic respiration rate (RRa®) at the point of care on select Philips IntelliVue monitors.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Familiarity
Familiarity
Familiarity
Familiarity
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
7+ wavelengths of light
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Additional parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Masimo parameters
Familiarity
Familiarity
Familiarity
Familiarity
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countrySaudi Arabia (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.