Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point is an operational management application that aggregates, processes, stores and presents network system health performance metrics in near-real-time. This software supports you in centrally managing, maintaining and troubleshooting issues with Philips products on-site or remotely.
PerformanceBridge Focal Point gives up-to-date insights into the performance of your IntelliVue patient monitors, PIC iX servers and surveillance systems, wireless infrastructures and Philips routers, switches and firewalls. This information empowers you to take a proactive, preventive approach to system management, maintenance and security.
A bird's-eye view of equipment
Metrics, analytics and more
PerformanceBridge Focal Point gives you a bird's-eye view of your Philips monitoring equipment, opening up a wealth of possibilities to help your streamline your business. Through performance metrics, business analytics, workflow assessments and innovative business models, Philips can help you enhance IT and biomed management and implement continuous improvements.
Visibility into system health
Reporting and analytics
PerformanceBridge Focal Point offers reporting and analytics capabilities that create clarity and visibility into your overall system health while giving you insights that help you to troubleshoot and diagnose any issues that occur with your products and devices. Real-time alerts and email notifications inform you of any real developments that require attention.
Strengthen product security
Simplified patching
PerformanceBridge Focal Point helps you manage the complexity of applying security patches to your Philips products. This support encompasses Philips Focal Point OS Patching¹, which provides you with access to security patches for the Microsoft™ operating system of our Philips PIC iX platform. You can also upgrade to let our experts manage all aspects of OS patching.
PIC iX and PerformanceBridge Focal Point only.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
