An analysis of IVUS-guided PCI and angiography-guided PCI from an Italian healthcare payer perspective found that IVUS-guided PCI with DES is a dominant treatment option compared to angiography-guided PCI with DES.13



• The analysis modeled incremental cost effectiveness based on DRG tariffs and outcomes data from the Ahn meta-analysis.

• Most data points are in the south-east quadrant indicating better outcomes and lower costs with IVUS-guidance versus angiography alone.

• Cost savings increased in patients with diabetes, renal insufficiency, or ACS and were associated with less MI and revascularization.