Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Performance Improvement

‹ Healthcare consulting

Imaging Optimization Services

Contact us
Need more information on Imaging Optimization?
We will contact you as soon as possible.
Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?
image:icon
Download solution overview

Recent success

  • Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

    Customer story

    Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

    Learn more
More customer stories

Improving workflow efficiency for imaging services

Many patients have an imaging procedure at some point during a hospital visit or stay and the experience is an important component of their loyalty and retention to a health system. Our consultants provide strategic guidance and hands-on implementation support to streamline radiology processes, increase patient throughput and enhance the patient experience.
 

Working collaboratively with an imaging department, we help identify operational inefficiencies and recommend opportunities to improve workflow and staff efficiency, scheduling processes, and system utilization while decreasing exam times.

An innovative approach

Using an innovative Design Thinking methodology, we focus on solution options and work with your team to create a preferred future state.

 
  • Assessment: Based on data analysis, an assessment of current processes is completed including stakeholder interviews and observations, and a gap analysis of key performance measures.
  • Patient experience review: Creation of an insights-based view of the patient journey identifies opportunities for improvement.
  • Recommendations: Collaborating with your clinical and management teams, we provide prioritized recommendations to increase clinical process efficiency and patient throughput.
  • Implementation: Our consultants can assist in implementing new processes and embedding sustainable change management programs, as needed.
Radiology Patient Flow Measures #2

Proven results*

Through innovative, collaborative, and patient-focused engagements, Philips has helped clients achieve meaningful and sustainable results in clinical efficiency, patient throughput, and patient satisfaction.
  • Enhanced patient and staff satisfaction
  • Decreased exam times, improved workflow efficiency, and enhanced patient satisfaction at a regional medical center
  • Streamlined processes and reduced waiting times at Rijnstate Ultrasound Services
Results performance improvement Schedule Analysis
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

Related services

 

Learn more about our healthcare consulting services for your organization

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand