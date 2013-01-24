

Philips consultants began by reviewing data in the Paragraph 21 document from the last three years. This document records information about the individual case of a patient. For example when a patient entered the hospital, the ward they went to, how long they stayed on the ward, as well diagnostic exams, and types of surgery or treatment. Additionally, internal benchmark data from the hospital was analyzed.

The consultancy team then held a kick-off meeting where they presented the findings from the data analysis to several clinical and financial stakeholders, including the hospital CEO. After the kick-off meeting, the consultants interviewed stakeholders involved with the entire process, including general surgery, cardiology, ICU, bed management and finance. A process flow poster was created that visualized the key findings and bottlenecks.

“The Philips consultants carried out a very thorough, data-based study and examined the issue in great detail,” says Prof. Schröder. “The process flow poster gave us insight into the fact that the ICU bed management issue is a very complex issue. I think that many of us did not realize that the intensive care bed planning is impacted by several factors: how we schedule patients, the number of patients that are emergencies, how we communicate with doctors and nurses, and when and how we define discharge criteria.”