People-centricity can bring higher productivity, more efficient processes and a better care experience for patients, family and staff. These are some of the tangible results we can help your healthcare facility achieve with Ambient Experience. Measured success from our 1500+ installations demonstrates that reducing patient stress can make it easier for them to cooperate and thereby decrease delays and retakes. This can all have a significant impact on your clinical, operational and financial challenges.

Philips evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking help facilities uncover new opportunities to improve the patient, family and staff experience. Ambient Experience solutions can benefit many areas – from waiting areas and uptake rooms to procedure and recovery rooms and even entire departments. Our team uses room design guidelines, dynamic lighting, projection and sound to give patients greater control and positive distractions during their journey. In addition, we can provide recommendations for effective staff workflow and storage– all aimed at improving the experience for patients and health professionals alike.