Emergency Department Dashboard

Healthcare consulting

Emergency Department Performance Dashboards

Meet our team

Steve Wuench

Steve Wuench

Solution Analytics Senior Manager

Steve brings expertise in data analytics, clinical operations, informatics, project management, and administration to help hospitals identify performance improvement opportunities. He helps utilize data to improve patient flow while reducing costs. 
JoAnn Lazarus

JoAnn Lazarus, MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN

Principal and Practice Operations Lead

JoAnn brings 40+ years’ experience in ED leadership and helping hospitals improve efficiency. She has led many change projects in EDs to improve process flow including implementation of fast track and middle track processes with reduction in LWBS.

Providing performance management ED dashboards for increased business intelligence

New ED dashboard views for COVID-19 trends

 

Our custom analytic ED performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient metrics including COVID-19 specific data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.

 

Analytic consultants develop custom ED dashboard views and provide support remotely. A link to the hospital system data is required.

Covid 19 dashboard summary
Dashboard daily trend
ED volume

Philips TransformAnalytics ED Performance Dashboards provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance including volume and arrival patterns, patient trends, and more. They can help identify areas of concern to help guide performance improvement initiatives in the ED.

 

Our team creates online, cloud-based performance dashboards which can also augment existing applications to provide consistent and visualized data awareness. This enhanced data awareness helps support and sustain ED performance improvement initiatives for the long-term.

 

Dashboards are customized to the specific needs of an ED and available on a subscription basis with regular data updates.

ED Volume Analysis

A data-based approach

Our consultants take a holistic approach to data research and analysis. Data is pulled from the hospital’s EMR, ADT, and claims systems. Volume and arrival patterns can be seen with charts detailing patient trends by acuity, disposition, and arrival method by hour, day, and month. Physician performance metrics can provide an opportunity to address variations in patient care and process efficiency.

 

We leverage various tools and methodologies to analyze the current ED performance, identify future-state requirements, and build applications to help support, monitor, and sustain performance improvement programs.

ED Capacity
ED Throughout Analysis

Benefits of our approach:

  • Designed by data visualization experts to meet specific ED performance priorities
  • Drill-down visualizations for both at-a-glance patient trending and deep-dive root cause analysis
  • Daily automated emails are sent to ED leadership and other critical stakeholders as needed to identify gaps in performance and encourage continued performance improvement
  • Supports teams in managing their data, results, and performance metrics

 

Our data scientists provide the right data, tools, and insights to support sustainable ED performance improvement.

 

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

