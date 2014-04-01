Emergency Department Dashboard

Philips TransformAnalytics ED Performance Dashboards provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance including volume and arrival patterns, patient trends, and more. They can help identify areas of concern to help guide performance improvement initiatives in the ED.

Our team creates online, cloud-based performance dashboards which can also augment existing applications to provide consistent and visualized data awareness. This enhanced data awareness helps support and sustain ED performance improvement initiatives for the long-term.

Dashboards are customized to the specific needs of an ED and available on a subscription basis with regular data updates.