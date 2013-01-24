With our clinical service model methodology, we help you lay the foundation for planning a new or revised service or facility plan by creating a scenario-based overview of the clinical services to be delivered by your healthcare facility.

Together with you, we will elaborate service scenarios that help you decide which aspects of the health continuum are most relevant for your plan and in what timeframe. Using fit-for-purpose modeling tools, we will validate the data underpinning the selected scenarios and, where necessary conduct additional data analysis to help you understand the potential of your preferred scenarios. Our consultants bring expertise into your deliberations and present challenges you may encounter in achieving your care pathways according to your selected service model.