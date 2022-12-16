Webinar: Smart hospitals - how they can play a pivotal role in the smart and connected health care system of the future



Smart hospitals will be an essential part of the healthcare ecosystem of the future. Tomorrow's hospital will no longer provide all services under a single roof. Instead, it will focus on delivering a narrower set of highly specialized services, including diagnosis and treatment of acute, severe, and complicated conditions.



At the same time, hospitals will take a more prominent role in managing population health in the community and at home. The smart hospital of the future will not be bound by walls - it will offer seamless experiences that follow patients wherever they go.



Watch this webinar to learn the four guiding principles of smart hospitals.