Insights and success stories in  Strategic Design

    Design of a radiology department

    University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.

    Enhancing radiology care at Children’s Omaha

    Our design consultants helped plan an optimized pediatric radiology environment to enhance the patient, family, and staff experience.

    People-centered care for proton therapy patients

    How MedAustron Ion Beam Center and Philips Healthcare Experience Solutions collaborated in approving the oncology patient experience.

    Higher satisfaction rates for maternity and NICU

    Philips consultants supported clinical transformation to a family centered care environment at the Maxima Medical Center.

    Patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics

    At Farah Medical Campus, Philips delivered Ambient Experience for the radiology, cardiology and the nuclear medicine departments, contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.

    Patient satisfaction increased to 100%

    Philips and Broward Health worked together to understand the clinical, functional and emotional needs of cancer patients. We delivered process and optimization recommendations, and a complete spatial redesign.

    Patient volume increased with 23%

    By helping to design a new pediatric emergency department, Philips Consulting helped to increase patient volume at Florida Hospital for children.

    Net Promoter Score of 78 at children's hospital Cardiff

    The new pediatric radiology department at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales improved the patient and staff experience with Ambient Experience, resulting in high net promoter score

    Improving the psychatric care environment

    Västerbotten County Council and Philips have formed a novel public-private collaboration with the purpose of creating an effective and innovative psychiatric care environment.

    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.

    Spatial design of an emergency department

    Spatial design review of an ED leads to a new design with better access to daylight and reduced walking distance for staff.

    Establishing patient-centered care

    Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.

