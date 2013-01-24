Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for a way to improve performance and optimize workflow. They requested patient throughput assessments and a staffing review to achieve their goals.



The Philips consultants analyzed key areas including ambulatory access, bed management, care facilitation, cardiac Cath/EP/GI labs, emergency department, perioperative services, and professional services. The goal was to optimize patient throughput across the enterprise.



Seventy (70) recommendations were developed and reviewed with senior management. The team collaborated to agree upon the following projects: