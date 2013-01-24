The Jeroen Bosch Ziekenhuis (Jeroen Bosch Hospital) is one of the biggest teaching hospitals in the Netherlands and aims to become the most patient-oriented hospital in the country.



To help patients feel more comfortable when they undergo a radiography exam, the Jeroen Bosch Hospital installed Philips Ambient Experience in two of its radiography rooms.



The Philips Ambient Experience team used design thinking in healthcare to create a peaceful and pleasant environment that benefits patients and caregivers. In a 2011 study, Philips Research documented an increase of 29% and 45.45% in patient satisfaction in the Ambient Experience rooms compared to the control group.1