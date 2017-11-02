EN
AR

Search terms

Descaling

How to descale
Philips steam generator iron

Over time, your steam generator iron will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your steam generator iron in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to descale as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance of your steam generator iron.

PerfectCare Pure Cartridge

PerfectCare Steam Generators

Easy De-Calc

Easy De-Calc Steam Generators

Smart Calc-Clean

Smart Calc-Clean Steam Generators

PerfectCare Viva
SpeedCare

FastCare

Easy Rinsing

Easy Rinsing Steam Generators

PerfectCare Pure Cartridge

Descaling PerfectCare Pure by replacing the Pure steam cartridge (GC024)

PureSteam Cartridge irons
PureSteam Cartridge irons
PureSteam Cartridge irons
PureSteam Cartridge irons

1. Sound and light reminder for replacement of ANTI-CALC Cartridge

Manual Icon

Replace the ANTI-CALC cartridge once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beeps.

Manual Icon

The steam function will be disabled automatically if the ANTI-CALC cartridge is not replaced.

2. Replacing the ANTI-CALC Cartridge

Manual Icon

Remove the iron from the iron platform and open the ANTI-CALC cartridge compartment.

Manual Icon

Pull out the rubber cap from the bottom of the ANTI-CALC cartridge.
 

Manual Icon

Press down the ANTI-CALC cartridge in the compartment until it locks into place and close the lid.

Notes:
 

  • If you do not want to replace the ANTI-CALC cartridge, you have to use demineralized water or descaled water from the IronCare.
  • In that case, you need to leave the exhausted cartridge in the compartment.

Easy De-Calc Plus

Descaling PerfectCare Elite with Easy De-Calc Plus

PerfectCare Elite
PerfectCare Elite
PerfectCare Elite
PerfectCare Elite

To avoid the risk of burns, make sure the appliance has been unplugged for at least 2 hours and has completely cooled down.

 

Easy De-Calc function video

Descaling: look after your product

Easy De-Calc

Very Important: Perform the descaling procedure as soon as the EASY DE-CALC light start to flash and the appliance beeps continuously.

Easy De-Calc

If the appliance has been used recently and is still hot, let it cool down completely (min 2 hours) before proceeding.

Easy De-Calc

Remove the plug from the wall socket.

Easy De-Calc

Hold a container (with a capacity of at least 250ml) under the EASY DE-CALC knob and turn the knob counter clockwise.

Easy De-Calc

Remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and let the water with scale particles flow into the container. When empty, fasten the knob turning it clockwise.

Easy De-Calc

Descaling Philips steam generators with Easy De-Calc

Easy De-Calc
Easy De-Calc
Easy De-Calc
Easy De-Calc
Easy De-Calc

To avoid the risk of burns, make sure the appliance has been unplugged for at least 2 hours and has completely cooled down.

 

Easy De-Calc function video

1. Light reminder for descaling

Easy De-Calc

Perform descaling once the EASY DE-CALC light starts to flash.

Performing the descaling process regularly helps to prolong the lifetime of the appliance and optimizes ironing performance.

2. Descaling


Ensure that the steam generator is cool before descaling.

Easy De-Calc

Place the steam generator at the edge of a table or sink and hold a cup under the EASY DE-CALC knob.

Easy De-Calc

Remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and let the water with scale particles flow into the cup.

Easy De-Calc

When no more water comes out, reinsert the EASY DE-CALC knob and turn it clockwise to tighten it.

How to deep clean your Steam Generator Iron

 

Click on the video to watch how easy it is and follow the steps below.

 

Perform the deep clean once a month to prolong your steam generator's lifetime!

 

  • Tilt the base, remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and pour in 500ml of water
  • Tighten the knob back in place, switch on your steam generator and wait 5 minutes
  • Press and hold the steam trigger whilst ironing a piece of cloth
  • Continue until water tank is empty and scale particles have flushed out
  • Empty the water from the Easy De-Calc when your iron is cool
    Perform the deep clean once a month to prolong your steam generator's lifetime!

Instruction video for cleaning your Steam Generator

Smart Calc Clean

Descaling your PerfectCare Viva with Smart Calc Clean function

Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators
Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators
Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators

Always make sure you have the descaling container with you when performing the descaling process for extra convenience.

SpeedCare Steam Generator

1. Sound and light descaling reminder

 

With the new Smart Calc Clean feature, you'll be reminded to descale your appliance when needed.

Manual Icon

Perform descaling once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beeps.
 

Manual Icon

The steam function will be disabled automatically if descaling is not done.

Manual Icon

With the Calc Clean Container provided, you can perform descaling easily and get clean steam.

2. Performing descaling

 
  • Do not leave the appliance unattended during the process.
  • Hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
  • Do not interrupt the descaling process (~2 mins).

Manual Icon

Fill the water tank half way and switch on the appliance.

Manual Icon

Place the iron on the Calc Clean Container on an even, stable surface.

Manual Icon

Press and hold the "Calc Clean" button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.

Manual Icon

Wait approximately 2 minutes. You will hear short beeps.

Manual Icon

When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.

Smart Calc Clean

Descaling SpeedCare with the Smart Calc Clean function

Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators
Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators
Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators
Smart Calc Clean Steam Generators

Important: Wait 5 minutes before emptying the contents from the container as it becomes hot during the Calc-Clean process. 


Click on the video to watch how easy it is!

SpeedCare Steam Generator

1. Sound and light descaling reminder

 

With the new Smart Calc Clean feature, you'll be reminded to descale your appliance when needed

Manual Icon

Perform descaling once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beep.

Manual Icon

The steam function will be disabled automatically if descaling is not done.

Manual Icon

With the Calc Clean Container provided, you can perform descaling easily and get clean steam.

2. Performing descaling

 
  • Do not leave the appliance unattended during the process.
  • Hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
  • Do not interrupt the descaling process (~2 mins).

Manual Icon

Fill the water tank half way and switch on the appliance.

Manual Icon

Turn the temperature dial to "CALC CLEAN".
 

Manual Icon

Place the iron on the Calc Clean Container on an even, stable surface.

Manual Icon

Press and hold the "CALC CLEAN" button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.

Manual Icon

Wait approximately 2 minutes. You will hear short beeps.

Manual Icon

When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.

Smart Calc Clean

Descaling FastCare with the Smart Calc Clean function

Smart Calc Clean FastCare
Smart Calc Clean FastCare
Smart Calc Clean FastCare
Smart Calc Clean FastCare

Important: Wait 5 minutes before emptying the contents from the container as it becomes hot during the Calc-Clean process. 


Click on the video to watch how easy it is!

SpeedCare Steam Generator

Calc Clean


Sound and light Calc-Clean reminder

 

  • After 1 to 3 months of use, the Calc-Clean light starts flashing and the appliance starts beeping to indicate that you have to perform the Calc-Clean process.
  • You can continue steam ironing for 1 hour while the Calc-Clean light flashes and the appliance beeps. After 1 hour, the steam function is automatically disabled. You have to perform the Calc-Clean process before you can continue steam ironing.
  • Do not leave the appliance unattended during the Calc-Clean process.
  • Caution: Do not interrupt the process by lifting the iron up from the Calc-Clean container, as hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.

Manual Icon

Perform the descaling procedure as soon as the Calc-Clean light starts to flash and the appliance beeps continuously. *

Manual Icon

Fill the water tank half way.


 

Manual Icon

Make sure that the appliance is plugged in.

Manual Icon

Switch ON the appliance.

Manual Icon

Turn the temperature dial to CALC CLEAN.
 

Manual Icon

Place the Calc-Clean container on an ironing board or any other even, stable surface.

Manual Icon

Place the iron stably on the Calc-Clean container. **
 

Manual Icon

Press and Hold the Calc-Clean button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.
 

Manual Icon

Wait approximately 2 minutes for the appliance to complete the process.

Manual Icon

When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.
 

Manual Icon

Wipe the iron with a piece of cloth and put the iron back on the base station.

Manual Icon

Wait approximately 5 minutes for the container to cool, pour away collected scale particles and hot water into the sink.

During the Calc-Clean process, hot water and steam come out of the soleplate and you'll hear short beeps.

 

* Use the Calc-Clean container to collect dirty water.

** It is perfectly safe to rest the iron on this container during the entire process.

Easy Rinsing

Descaling Philips Steam Generators with the Calc Clean function

Easy Rinsing
Easy Rinsing
Easy Rinsing
Easy Rinsing

How to descale Philips Steam Generators with the Easy Rinsing function
 

Important: Never remove the Calc-Clean rinsing cap when the steam generator is hot.

Descale Steam Generator Video

Quick Calc Release

 

Make sure your iron has cooled down before using Quick Calc Release.

Manual Icon

Remove the detachable water tank, hold the steam generator with both hands and shake well
 

Manual Icon

Turn the generator on its side with the Calc-clean rinsing cap facing upwards and remove the cap

Manual Icon

Empty the water from the steam generator into the sink

Manual Icon

Fill the unit with fresh water, shake again and empty (repeat twice more to get best results)

Manual Icon

Screw the Calc-Clean rinsing cap tightly back onto the steam generator

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.