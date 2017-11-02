Over time, your steam iron, steam generator or garment steamer will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your appliance in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to descale as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance of your appliance.
Your appliance has been designed to be used with tap water or demineralized water.
Do not add perfume, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals, as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your appliance.
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.
