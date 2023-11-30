Optimizing workflows and data security for remote radiologists

By Philips ∙ Nov 30, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
Remote image diagnosis and sharing are viable, highly practical and relatively easy to set up. It can help improve productivity, reduce office space requirements, alleviate burnout and more. For remote practice to be effective, radiologists should have access to a similar experience as those working on site. This requires attention to data security, efficiency, collaboration and engaging patients in their care.
To help hospitals and health systems alleviate burnout, job satisfaction and staff shortages, there’s been a significant shift to allowing radiologists to work from home rather than on site.
84% of new radiologists rate remote work as very important, according to a recent nationwide poll.
One challenge all health systems face is protecting patient data. Working remotely requires an extra layer of security between the radiologist and the server. Organizations typically choose from three security options for remote radiology workspaces.
The hospital or health system should ensure that remote radiologists have access to the same features, tools and functionality in a single application to optimize remote performance.
Collaboration between clinicians is essential to improving health outcomes, organizations must prioritize access and communication between clinicians. They must have effective collaboration tools, as well as the ability to seamlessly review images to provide a second opinion or plan clinical treatments.
Patients have developed a consumer mindset regarding their healthcare. They expect a similar experience they have when engaging with financial or retail companies online. It’s vital to provide them with results, images and information to help guide and involve them in their healthcare decisions.
