By Philips ∙ AWS, Policlinico Gemelli ∙ Jan 31, 2023 ∙ 58:44 min
Check out the panel discussion hosted by Philips and hear about leveraging public cloud and generative AI technology to empower the next generation of radiology. We will explore how radiology informatics solutions benefit from secure, compliant cloud technology and can automatically scale to support vast amounts of imaging data. We will also discuss how AI/ML and generative AI in healthcare can serve as a radiologist’s assistant to help enhance diagnostic speed and quality while supporting patient outcomes – all thanks to the public cloud.
Chair, Department of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiotherapy, Policlinico Gemelli - Rome
CTO Healthcare EMEA, AWS
Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and Chief Business Leader of Enterprise Informatics, Philips
Radiology Informatics Business Leader, Philips
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] Lawton J. et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery Revascularization. JACC. 2022;79(2):e21-e129. [2] Gotberg M, et al. Instantaneous wave-free ratio compared with fractional flow reserve in PCI: A cost-minimization analysis. Int J Cardiol 2021 1;344:54-59. [3] 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization: The task force on myocardial revascularization of the European society of cardiology (ESC) and European association for cardio-thoracic surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J. 2018;00:1-96. Japan guidelines [4] Jeremias A et al. Blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful angiographic percutaneous coronary Intervention: The DEFINE PCI Study. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Oct 28;12(20):1991-2001. [5] Patel M., et al. 1-Year outcomes of blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful PCI. JACC Cardiol Interv. 2022;15(1):52-61. [6] FDA 510k (#K173860). The iFR modality is intended to be used in conjunction with currently marketed Philips pressure wires. In the coronary anatomy, the iFR modality has a diagnostic cut-point of 0.89 which represents an ischemic threshold and can reliably guide revascularization decisions during diagnostic catheterization procedure. [7] Gotberg M. et al. iFR-SWEDEHEART: Five-Year Outcomes of a Randomized Trial of iFR-Guided vs. FFR-Guided PCI. Late-breaking clinical Trial presentation at TCT on November 4, 2021.
[1] Lawton J. et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery Revascularization. JACC. 2022;79(2):e21-e129.
[2] Gotberg M, et al. Instantaneous wave-free ratio compared with fractional flow reserve in PCI: A cost-minimization analysis. Int J Cardiol 2021 1;344:54-59.
[3] 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization: The task force on myocardial revascularization of the European society of cardiology (ESC) and European association for cardio-thoracic surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J. 2018;00:1-96. Japan guidelines
[4] Jeremias A et al. Blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful angiographic percutaneous coronary Intervention: The DEFINE PCI Study. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Oct 28;12(20):1991-2001.
[5] Patel M., et al. 1-Year outcomes of blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful PCI. JACC Cardiol Interv. 2022;15(1):52-61.
[6] FDA 510k (#K173860). The iFR modality is intended to be used in conjunction with currently marketed Philips pressure wires. In the coronary anatomy, the iFR modality has a diagnostic cut-point of 0.89 which represents an ischemic threshold and can reliably guide revascularization decisions during diagnostic catheterization procedure.
[7] Gotberg M. et al. iFR-SWEDEHEART: Five-Year Outcomes of a Randomized Trial of iFR-Guided vs. FFR-Guided PCI. Late-breaking clinical Trial presentation at TCT on November 4, 2021.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.