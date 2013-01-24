The need for continuing education in healthcare



Ecosystem. It’s a term that has entered common parlance from technology but, as our Operational Intelligence approach to servicing connected healthcare operations indicates, running the effective hospitals of the future will necessitate an integrated combination of people, processes and technology. This is especially true when it comes to defining the healthcare educational experiences of tomorrow.



Leading organizations are already taking steps to deliver more personal, motivating and future-forward learning in partnership with medical device manufacturers, such as Philips. The impetus for the construction of an educational ecosystem is often stimulated by concerns about how new technologies such as robotics and AI could affect job roles and how to prepare people to use them. And yet, to fundamentally transition to the future of changing healthcare work, we must focus on equipping our human talent with the right workforce skill mix and developing specific processes and technologies to support that work.



This excecutive briefing explains why healthcare transformation involves a significant reinvestment in its workforce to provide reimagined knowledge, processes and technological support required to develop the emerging enduring capabilities necessary for Healthcare 4.0.