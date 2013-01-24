Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

back to web page
Installed product management
EOL Subscription
A CPM (Customer Portal Manager) is a portal user with a special authorization to ‘Manage User’ (except for other user that are also authorized to manage users). This section applies to those users only. If you are not a CPM, but believe you should have access, please reach out to your internal team CS Portal contact.

User Management

Portal Roles
Before we outline how to create and modify a user, it is important to understand that in the portal, a user can be assigned one or more authorizations, some of which may not be enabled for a country. In each country, the following authorizations are active:

  • Create Cases
  • Manage Users
  • Hide Contacts
  • Update Installed Product Information

Depending on the country, one or more of the following authorizations may be active or inactive:

  • Accept/ Reject Planning Proposals

Of above mentioned authorizations, a CPM can assign the following authorizations:

  • Create Cases
  • Hide Contacts
  • Update Installed Product Information
The other authorizations can only be assigned by Philips. When a user needs to have one of these additional authorizations assigned, please contact Philips.
Creation of user account

Creation of a User Account - As a CPM, you can create a user account following a couple of simple steps:

  • Create User
  • User Account Assignment

Create User - Navigate to an

 

  1. Account Details Page, Location Details page
  2. Click the “Create User” button, or:

 

  1. Navigate to the ‘My Account’-page access from your user menu.
  2. Click the “Create User” button.
  3. Enter personal information and a username.
  4. Select proper Authorizations. 
  5. Click the “Next” button.
Personal info and username
Contact your Philips Customer Services Portal resource if you want to assign authorization ‘Accept / Reject Planning Proposals authorization’ (when available in your country).
Link between new user and account assignment
A great way to provide flexibility and ensure users only see the information that is important to them, is to finalize the link between the new user and account assignment (see also section 10.2 Account Assignment Management).
  1. Click the “Add Super Group/ Group” button.
  2. Check the box to indicate the (Super) Group you want to link the user to.
  3. Click the “Add” button.

    You can specify certain locations, however the default is all locations. You can also specify certain modalities.

    Click the “Save” button.
Update of user account

As soon as you save the record to confirm the account assignment, the new user will receive an account activation email. Once they receive the email, they just click on the link “Login and create your password” to proceed.

Update of a User Account - As a CPM, you can update a user account by:

  • Updating the user profile
  • Update the User Account Assignment (see section 12)
Update user profile

Update User Profile

Identify the account against which the user was created:

 

  1. Select ‘Account Assignment’.
  2. Search for User.
  3. Navigate to the Account Details page 4 of the account displayed for the user against which the user was created (Account Name field).
  4. Open the Contacts tab on the Account Details page.
  5. Click on the Contact Name hyperlink to update contact information.
  6. To change Authorizations, select/ deselect proper one.
  7. Click "Save".
Deactivate hide user

Deactivate and Hide User
Deactivate a user so they will no longer be the contact for a new case.

 

  1. From the Account or Location Details page, click “Contacts.”
  2. Choose the radio button to deactivate/disable.
  3. Check the box in front of the user’s name.
  4. Click the “Hide Contact” button.
A user with ‘Manage Users’ Authorization cannot make changes to other user with ‘Manage Users’ Authorization.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.