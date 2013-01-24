Determining your needs

We work closely with caregivers to better understand their workflows to identify areas where we can help. This foundational work gives us important, in-depth knowledge of your current response system (if you have one), your existing workflows and culture in the clinical setting.

A customized approach

We work with you to create recommendations to improve processes and technology or regarding the development of people. In creating a customized service plan, we help you choose the right approach to staff engagement, education and training that can take you to the next level of patient care, without overwhelming your staff.

Comprehensive support for clinicians, by clinicians

Philips clinical specialists work alongside you to develop and improve your expertise. Drawing on their deep knowledge and clinical experience, they can offer strategic, enterprise-wide services to help you reach your patient deterioration goals.

Long-term collaboration

Adding technology into different clinical environments, implementing new protocols and developing new skill sets can be a complex, lengthy process. Learning how to adopt early warning scoring systems – and how to adapt to them can be difficult for caregivers. Philips clinical specialists focus on skill building to empower caregivers to deliver the right care, at the right time.

Driving workflow change

A key component of our services is strategic collaboration. Integration of an Early Warning Scoring system often requires important changes to your working practices, and developing enhanced clinical workflows can help drive success. We work in conjunction with your team to assess, plan and implement these changes in a comprehensive manner.