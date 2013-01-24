Home
Image-guided therapy

Zenition mobile C-arm Series

Unlimited potential at your fingertips

 

Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a new series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Philips Zenition

Philips Zenition mobile C-arm Series launch video

This harmonized range of systems is designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management.

 

  • It offers future-fit capabilities to ensure that your C-arm will remain clinically relevant at predictable costs.
  • Unify workflow offers intuitive guidance to improve communication and save time during positioning. 
  • Superb image quality and positioning ease.
Discover what benefits the Zenition Series can bring for you and your patients now and in the future. Watch the launch video here.

Zenition C-arm helps Prof. Dr. Bonaros see more and get the safety level he needs during TAVI procedures

Philips Zenition mobile C-arm Series launch video

The Medical University of Innsbruck is a young research center with a long tradition, in the heart of the Austrian Alps. Its Department of Cardiac Surgery is a center of excellence for open heart surgery and complex minimally invasive procedures.


Professor Nikolaos Bonaros is a cardiac surgeon who performs complex TAVI cases. Philips Zenition mobile C-arm is helping him see more, at a low radiation exposure so he can perform these challenging cases confidently.

We need to have high quality imaging, why, because we perform more complex procedures. So we want to see more, this is simple. In order to see more, you need the technology, really modern technology and this is that we do have with Zenition.”

Nikolaos Bonaros, M.D., Ph.D., Cardiac Surgeon

Discover how complex vascular surgeries have improved for Dr. Vila and team with their Zenition mobile C-arm

Thumbnail image Dr.Vila

Bellvitge University Hospital is a 700-bed teaching facility in Barcelona, Spain that has a long tradition as a surgery specialty hospital.

 

One of Spain’s leading specialists in minimally invasive vascular surgery is Dr. Ramon Vila, who is Head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Department, which performs 1,000 vascular surgeries a year.

 

With the Philips Zenition mobile C-arm, he is obtaining outstanding high quality images that allow him to perform most vascular procedures at the low dose setting.

In the end, the most important thing is that with the low dose you have a clear image; this is more important than all the other features that it has”.

Ramon Vila Coll, M.D., Vascular Surgeon

White paper: How Philips innovative mobile C arm technologies ensure low X ray dose

 

Up to 90% reduction in X ray dose by selecting clinically optimized acquisition protocols from the wide range of dose frame rate combinations*

 

This white paper describes the unique features of our DoseWise Zenition that achieve the principle of ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) and help manage X ray dosage.

* The X-ray dose reductions refer to specific features, and will vary depending on the dose parameters selected.

Want to talk to sales or receive more information about Zenition?

Zenition Series

 

With Zenition, you get a harmonized range of systems designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management. Experience the same intuitive control and handling on the Zenition Flat Detector and image intensifier systems.

Zenition 70
Zenition 50

Zenition 70

Flat Detector systems

Zenition 50

Image Intensifier systems

Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.

Explore Zenition in 360°

ECR 2019 Prof. Dr. N.  Bonaros' first experiences with the Zenition mobile C-arm system

firsthand
ECR 2019 Prof Bonaros - first experiences with the Philips Zenition mobile C-arm system
clinicaldescription
ECR 2019 Prof Bonaros - cardiac surgery clinical case descriptions
Press release

