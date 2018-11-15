Outstanding care delivery starts with the right partnership. Deep clinical expertise, purposeful innovations, and dedicated partnership are integrated in a comprehensive solution to meet your evolving needs, increased clinical demands and image data management complexity.
IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution meets your healthcare system’s present and future needs
Addressing the shared challenges
Combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation
Connected
By streamlining connections among your teams, departments and locations across the care continuum.
Secure
Through robust security with an intuitive workflow—vitally important in the face of today’s increasing complexity and risk.
Intelligent
Enables decisions with relevant clinical tools, and optimized IT system.
Increased clinical demands and image data management complexity
Flexible workflow to enhance clinical decision-making
Performant, so you can keep up with ever-increasing volumes, varieties, and file sizes
Interoperable with your investments—today and tomorrow
Simple, intuitive touch points to enhance your productivity
Speed that helps you stay ahead
Secures your data for confident control of clinical imaging
Completes your medical imaging record with universal access to all images
Scales efficiently to control costs as you grow
Delivers the reliable performance you deserve
See our integrated solution
Our IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution includes the products IntelliSpace Radiology, IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager and IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace Solution
See below for how they integrate to address today's image data management complexities.
IntelliSpace Radiology
Optimized imaging productivity IntelliSpace Radiology is the clinical user interface designed to optimize the impact radiologists have on patient care. It delivers five simple, singular benefits in the critical areas of speed, productivity, flexibility, collaboration and reliability.
A streamlined, intuitive interface designed with the user in mind
IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace Solution
More visibility. Less searching for studies.
Features
My Dashboard || Efficient workflow
My Dashboard provides a personalized workflow
The My Dashboard window streamlines access to Advanced Workflow Solution and provides at-a-glance visibility to personalized data based on each user's role.
Communication management || Enhanced communication
Communication management enhances productivity
Improve your throughput with Communication management, a powerful, contextually integrated communication tool for IntelliSpace PACS users. It fosters collaboration, helps reduce interruptions, and increases radiologist productivity. Includes chat, mail, and broadcast messaging.
Assignment Worklist || Efficient workflow
Assignment Worklist streamlines interpretation
This application enhances efficiency by streamlining reading in large distributed institutions and by providing reading allocation management. It also supports the reading workflow of academic institutions. Residents or Fellows can do the preliminary interpretation, and attending physicians can give final approval.
ED-RAD Reconciliation management || Enhanced communication
This feature is designed to improve communication and workflow between radiologists and emergency department physicians. It leverages fully automated workflow to strengthen collaboration, improve efficiency, and facilitate patient care and ACR reporting.
This application allows you to do peer reviews in the IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 viewing environment. This streamlines radiologist workflow, supports screening/reconciliation, and facilitates ACR reporting to enhance compliance with the ACR-mandated peer-review process.
Critical Findings management || Enhanced communication
Critical Findings management for timely communication
Leverage a fully automated workflow to improve efficiency, facilitate patient care, and document findings communication and ACR reporting. Critical Findings management allows timely and effective communication of findings to physicians.
Based on a fundamental understanding of radiology workflow, Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workspace Solution helps you achieve your goal of high quality patient care, while also delivering advanced efficiency tools — so that valuable time is spent solving diagnostics challenges, not navigating software.
The Workspace Solution features a customizable, intuitive user interface and advanced workflow tools that reduce the steps required to view and interpret studies. It optimizes the display layout, organizes patient history on a timeline, automates image hanging protocols, and provides customizable functionality and keyboard shortcuts to help you focus on the images, rather than the system.
The new Radiology Workspace Solution
A new solution based on a fundamental understanding of radiology workflow to remove barriers to efficiency, while helping radiologists achieve their goal of high quality patient care.
Need more information? Please watch the video and download the brochure to get an overview.
A breakthrough in image data management IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager
For PACS customers who want both scalability and performance, while also achieving interoperability and universal image/data management, Universal Data Manager offers a no-compromise solution to managing and storing a wide array of patient images and data in a standards-based environment.
Outstanding care delivery starts with the right partnership
Philips Enterprise Imaging is a platform that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation and close partnership to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across entire health systems.
Discuss with our consulting experts and share your vision today.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.