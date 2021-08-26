CT Smart Workflow

Precise Position
The Al-enabled camera helps reduce positioning time up to 23% and increases user to user consistency up to 70%2
Connect with our specialists to find out.
A low-dose exam with enhanced workflow for results that are fast, consistent and proven. AI powers this dramatic advance, with intelligent automation at every step for you and your patients.1
Increase consistency by up to 70% 2
Positioning consistency from user to user is significantly improved
Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2 Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise
Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2
Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise
Overcome cardiac imaging challenges
Motion-free cardiac imaging improves image quality at high heart rates
Increase consistency by up to 70% 2
Positioning consistency from user to user is significantly improved
Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2 Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise
Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2
Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise
Overcome cardiac imaging challenges
Motion-free cardiac imaging improves image quality at high heart rates
Enhance diagnostic confidence Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals
Enhance diagnostic confidence
Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals
Reduce reading time Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence
Reduce reading time
Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence
Speed interventional procedures Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking
Speed interventional procedures
Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking
Enhance diagnostic confidence Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals
Enhance diagnostic confidence
Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals
Reduce reading time Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence
Reduce reading time
Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence
Speed interventional procedures Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking
Speed interventional procedures
Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking
See how CT Smart Workflow assists your team at every step
The Al-enabled camera helps reduce positioning time up to 23% and increases user to user consistency up to 70%2
Al provides advances that allow for a low-dose image with greater diagnostic confidence
The AI-enabled image reconstruciton means that all reference protocols can be reconstructed in < 1 minute
Automatic needle tracking for reduced interventional procedure times
Advanced motion-compensation reconstruction for motion-free cardiac scanning with improved coronary analysis
Click on the "i" icon to learn more about each CT Smart Workflow advance
See how Smart Workflow assists your team with smarter workflow at every step
The Al-enabled camera helps reduce positioning time up to 23% and increases user to user consistency up to 70%2
Al provides advances that allow for a low-dose image with greater diagnostic confidence
Automatic needle tracking for reduced interventional procedure times
The AI-enabled image reconstruciton means that all reference protocols can be reconstructed in < 1 minute
Advanced motion-compensation reconstruction for motion-free cardiac scanning with improved coronary analysis
Click on the "i" icon to learn more about each Smart Workflow advance
Experience the image quality that can be achieved with simultaneously up to 80% less dose, up to 85% less noise and up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability.3 Precise Image has a familiar image appearance that closely resembles filtered back projection (FBP). You’ll also see best-in-class low-contrast resolution.
Slide the bar to compare images without and with Precise Image.
1 According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
2 Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual versus Precise Positioning in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.
3 Lower image noise, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Low-contrast detectability tests were performed using 1.0 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using an auto tool “CHO” (Channelized Hotelling Observer). Data on file.
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