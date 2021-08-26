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CT Smart Workflow
CT precise suite

Philips CT Smart Workflow

It's not just AI.
It's conquering your daily challenges

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    Discover CT the way it was meant to be

    A low-dose exam with enhanced workflow for results that are fast, consistent and proven. AI powers this dramatic advance, with intelligent automation at every step for you and your patients.1

    Delivers the results
    you're looking for

    Bed icon

    Increase consistency by up to 70% 2
    Positioning consistency from user to user is significantly improved

    Reduce positioning time up

    Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2

    Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise

    Heart icon

    Overcome cardiac imaging challenges
    Motion-free cardiac imaging improves image quality at high heart rates

    Result thumbnail

    Delivers the results
    you're looking for

    Bed icon

    Increase consistency by up to 70% 2
    Positioning consistency from user to user is significantly improved

    Reduce positioning time up

    Reduce positioning time up to 23% 2

    Automatic patient positioning improves patient flow while helping manage radiation dose and image noise

    Heart icon

    Overcome cardiac imaging challenges
    Motion-free cardiac imaging improves image quality at high heart rates

    Get the results
    radiologists value

    Health icon

    Enhance diagnostic confidence

    Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals

     

    Clock icon

    Reduce reading time

    Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence

     

    Interventional procedures icon

    Speed interventional procedures

    Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking

     

    Radiologists value

    Get the results
    radiologists value

    Health icon

    Enhance diagnostic confidence

    Simultaneously reduces dose and improves image quality to meet your clinical goals

     

    Clock icon

    Reduce reading time

    Advanced reconstruction reduces reading time with enhanced diagnostic confidence

     

    Reeduce positioning time up

    Speed interventional procedures

    Quick and precise needle planning, guidance and tracking

     

    It's not just AI.
    It's intelligent end-to-end workflow


    See how CT Smart Workflow assists your team at every step

    Precise suite

      • Precise Position

        The Al-enabled camera helps reduce positioning time up to 23% and increases user to user consistency up to 70%2

        Precise position
        Download Precise Position whitepaper (1.2MB)

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      • Precise Image - Scan

        Al provides advances that allow for a low-dose image with greater diagnostic confidence

        Image - Scan

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      • Precise Image - Reconstruction

        The AI-enabled image reconstruciton means that all reference protocols can be reconstructed in < 1 minute

        Image - Scan
        Download Precise Image whitepaper (1.14MB)

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      • Precise Intervention

        Automatic needle tracking for reduced interventional procedure times

        Precise Intervention
        Download Precise Intervention whitepaper (4.09MB)

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      • Precise Cardiac

        Advanced motion-compensation reconstruction for motion-free cardiac scanning with improved coronary analysis

        hotspot
        Download Precise Cardiac whitepaper (522.0KB)

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      Click on the "i" icon to learn more about each CT Smart Workflow advance

      It's not just AI.
      It's intelligent end-to-end workflow


      See how Smart Workflow assists your team with smarter workflow at every step

      Precise suite mobile

        • Precise Position

          The Al-enabled camera helps reduce positioning time up to 23% and increases user to user consistency up to 70%2

          Precise position
          Download Precise Position whitepaper (1.2MB)

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

        • Precise Image - Scan

          Al provides advances that allow for a low-dose image with greater diagnostic confidence

          Image - Scan

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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        • Precise Intervention

          Automatic needle tracking for reduced interventional procedure times

          Precise Intervention
          Download Precise Intervention whitepaper (4.09MB)

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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        • Precise Image - Reconstruction

          The AI-enabled image reconstruciton means that all reference protocols can be reconstructed in < 1 minute

          Image - Scan
          Download Precise Image whitepaper (1.14MB)

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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        • Precise Cardiac

          Advanced motion-compensation reconstruction for motion-free cardiac scanning with improved coronary analysis

          hotspot
          Download Precise Cardiac whitepaper (522.0KB)

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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        Click on the "i" icon to learn more about each Smart Workflow advance

        Discover CT the way it was meant to be

        Let us show you how CT Smart WorkFlow helps you apply your expertise to the patient, not the process. Connect with our specialists or get a more detailed overview in the brochure.

        Contact an advisor
        Download PDF brochure

        What happens when low dose and image quality work together

        Experience the image quality that can be achieved with simultaneously up to 80% less dose, up to 85% less noise and up to 60% improved low-contrast detectability.3 Precise Image has a familiar image appearance that closely resembles filtered back projection (FBP). You’ll also see best-in-class low-contrast resolution.

        Without Precise Image With Precise Image

        Slide the bar to compare images without and with Precise Image.

        Download whitepapers

        Precise Position

        Saving time in patient positioning

        Precise position (download .pdf)
        1.21 MB
        Download here (1.21MB)

        Precise Image

        Using deep learning reconstruction

        Precise image (download .pdf)
        3.42 MB
        Download here (3.42MB)

        Precise Intervention

        Advancing interventional CT

        Precise Intervention (download .pdf)
        4.07 MB
        Download here (4.07MB)

        Precise Cardiac

        Compensating for cardiac motion

        Precise Cardiac (download .pdf)
        1.57 MB
        Download here (1.57MB)

        Discover more about CT and AI

        Incisive CT product details

        Incisive CT product details

        See how Incisive CT helps teams overcome challenges every day

        Read more
        Artificial Intelligence

        Philips AI

        Dive deeper into the Philips approach to AI

        Read more
        Intergrating radiology

        Integrating radiology workflows for precision diagnosis

        Addressing your biggest radiology workflow challenges

        Read more

        1 According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
        2 Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual versus Precise Positioning in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.
        3 Lower image noise, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Low-contrast detectability tests were performed using 1.0 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using an auto tool “CHO” (Channelized Hotelling Observer). Data on file.

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        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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