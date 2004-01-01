Click here for important information about the field safety notice regarding some Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices ›

8 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and internal mammary vessel applications. General imaging, vascular, and superficial imaging applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.