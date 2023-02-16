Search terms

A universal platform for breast ultrasound

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women, accounting for more than 1 in 10 new cancer diagnoses each year. Deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, but breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall [1]. In women with dense breast tissue, small lesions can be masked, making them harder to detect and potentially delaying diagnosis.

Demonstrated results in Breast Ultrasound

85%

More efficient crystals

The uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output [4].

2x

The sensitivity and resolution of MFI

MicroFlow Imaging (MFI HD) offers 2x the sensitivity and resolution of MFI in assessing blood flow [3].

54%

reduction in number of button pushes

NextGeneration AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real time optimization [5].

Featured products for Breast Ultrasound

EPIQ Elite

EPIQ Elite

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.

Affiniti ultrasound

Affiniti

Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominal imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [10],  and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.

Compact 5000 Series

Compact 5000 Series

Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series share the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring MSK ultrasound to wherever you need it.

Ultra-mobile Lumify

Lumify

Use ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound to detect soft tissue injuries in any care setting, with high-definition imaging. SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. The entire unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation, so you can take ultrasound on the go.

Interview with Dr Kinkel, Switzerland, about her experience with AI Breast

Footnotes
 

[1] Basic Information About Breast Cancer | CDC, also seen in, Philips Ultimate Ultrasound Breast Solution - YouTube
[2] Introducing next-generation shear wave elastography for breast (Philips ElastQ), July 2018
[3] Internal measured comparison on standards MFI to MFI HD using clinical targets and standard measurement methodology. Not available on Affiniti systems.
[4] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018
[5] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance
[6] 2014 internal workflow study comparing Affiniti to HD15.
[7] As seen in, Breakthrough ultrasound solutions for breast imaging in clinical practice, December 2018

