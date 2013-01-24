Orchestrating clear care pathways

Healthcare in the future will be very much dependent on technology. It is the quality which is provided by data. It is provided by automated interpretation of that data, automated monitoring of our own practice, which then feeds us and the patient with the information which we need to make the right decision."
Christof Kastner, PhD, FRCS (Urol), FEBU
Consultant Urologist & Prostate Cancer Lead, Cambridge University Hospitals
One of the real barriers to doing telemedicine has always been the fear of legal issues, lawsuits, hyper violations - and I think a lot of that has been reduced during COVID and has proven to be helpful to help medical departments extend into this area."
Lane Rosen, M.D.
Director of Radiation Oncology, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center
How do we put information at their fingertips, instead of them having to go to a myriad of different resources, and textbooks, and online sites, to try to come with the right decisions? And so this is part of what Dana-Farber's Pathways are trying to do."
David Jackman, M.D.
Medical Director of Clinical Pathways, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
The information that is available is so much larger that it will definitely improve the way we are dealing with patients. But on the other hand, it makes it all much more complex. For that, technical solutions are definitely needed just to create the enormous stream of information canalized in a way that it is dealable with."
Professor Pieter Postmus, M.D., PhD
Head of Department and Professor of Pulmonology, Leiden University Medical Centre
Advancing the quality of cancer care
Smart technologies, integrated diagnosis and artificial intelligence can remove complexity and waste in oncology therapies. With the right information available at the right time, physicians are empowered in their decision-making and patients will benefit as a result.
