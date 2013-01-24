With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork.
Get advanced physiologic insight in one pullback
Improving PCI with iFR Co-registration
Dr. Justin Davies explains how iFR
Co-registration can identify disease location and the likely impact of PCI before you stent.
Improving your treatment strategy with iFR Co-registation
Dr. Mathews reviews an ostial LCX case in which he used iFR Co-registration to plan his treatment strategy.
Transforming how we do PCI with
iFR Co-registration
Dr. Allen Jeremias explains the need to understand not just whether there is ischemia, but where it is when planning for PCI.
iFR Co-registration graphically displays the iFR drop along the angiogram, highlighting which portion of the vessel is ischemic.
iFR Co-registration is calibrated for distance, so with a simple manual pullback you can make measurements on the angiogram and trend line.
Introducing the all-new Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software come together to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.
