

A new and exciting phase in the creation of a high-field MR-guided linear accelerator (MR-linac) recently began in May, 2017 at the University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht, the Netherlands), with the treatment of the first patient on the Elekta MR-linac as part of a clinical study.

According to UMC Utrecht clinicians the patients in their study were successfully treated on the MR-linac, with accurate dose delivery and high spatial precision. Treatment delivery employed MR imaging during the entire beam delivery period.

“As an MRI pioneer and innovator, helping the modality enter this ground-breaking new discipline of MR-guided radiotherapy is a tremendously gratifying achievement for Philips and its clinical and industry partners,” says Romhild Hoogeveen, Marketing Director MR Therapy at Philips. “But most importantly, this is a magnificent milestone for patients, whose welfare inspired the system’s development and research testing by Elekta, Philips, University Medical Center Utrecht and the Elekta MR-linac Consortium.”