Take resolution to a new level across all MR applications with faster protocols

Mermaid Beach Radiology values accuracy in medical care and patient satisfaction. To provide the best service, they partner with Philips to use the latest innovations. To improve speed and quality in MR imaging they implemented the award-winning acceleration technique Philips SmartSpeed.

The biggest change Mermaid Beach Radiology in Australia has seen over time in MR imaging is alleviating the trade‐off between speed and image quality.