“Digital transformation has proven successful for pathologists, allowing easier organization and more efficient workflows, with new functionalities like measurements and multiple-slide alignment providing better collaboration across the care team and helping improve the path to diagnosis,” says Dr. Julien Adam, Head of the Pathology Department at Saint-Joseph Hospital. "Through this partnership with Philips, we aim to integrate all our imaging data into an integrated diagnosis to enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient care. From a clinical standpoint, the availability of virtual slides during multidisciplinary meetings increases the involvement of pathologists to help us organize and optimize the analysis from sample to patient care, and ultimately build a gold standard for integrated diagnostics in oncology.”