It’s important to choose a CPAP face mask that effectively treats your individual sleep apnea while maximizing your comfort.
Talk to your doctor about your unique needs, to determine your ideal fit.
The Amara full face mask features a minimalist design, so it looks and feels smaller, lighter, and less intimidating than leading traditional full face masks.
The Amara View full face mask features a minimalist under-the-nose placement. It is the only full face mask designed to not cause red marks on the bridge of your nose.
DreamWear gives you the ability to choose your most comfortable sleep position, and is designed to improve your sleep therapy experience
Pico, the lightest and smallest traditional nasal mask, offers minimal facial contact, superior sealing, simplicity, and comfort.
Wisp features a unique, compact design created for maximum comfort and minimal facial contact, featuring a “tip-of-the-nose” cushion that sits below the bridge of your nose.
Nuance is the first and only minimal contact mask with the sealing power and comfort of a gel pillows platform. Nuance was designed to provide a less invasive, more comfortable sleep.
Wisp pediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design for the pediatric population.
