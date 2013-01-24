Home
Efficia
Affordable innovation around the world

Improving staff efficiencies and patient care

where icon 2 50x50

Where

Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, Maharashtra. A 100 bed Institute is the first having credit of installing Cardiac Cathlab in Nagpur to perform Permanent Pacemaker Implantation.
challenge icon 50x50

Challenge

Controlling costs associated with equipment maintenance and supplies while providing clinical quality and a dependable solution that is easy for nurses to use. 
solution icon 50x50

Solution

Introduced workflow efficiencies while delivering high quality, efficient care in cardiology surgery and recovery settings with easy to use, rugged and reliable monitoring products.
I wanted a monitor that works well for my setup, neither high end with multiple features which never get used nor the cheaper versions available in the market.”

Dr. Uday Mahorkar

Director & Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, PVT. LTD.

Meet Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Dr. Uday Mahorkar
Director & Cardiologist

Avanti Institute of Cardiology,

Nagpur, Maharashtra

Efficia patient monitors deliver efficiency and reliability

In 1980, Avanti Institute of Cardiology was started by Dr. Uday Mahorkar as a 2-bed hospital, with Dr. Mahaokar performing many if not all of the hospital staffing functions at one time or another; seeing patients, nursing duties, running OPD and acting as the Resident Medical Officer. From those early beginnings Avanti has grown to a 100-bed hospital today, having a team of 4-5 cardiologists and 25-30 other clinicians on staff.  Avanti sees 40,000 patients annually and has over 100 outpatient department patient visits per day. 
“Multiple features of Efficia [CM patient monitors] and Philips’ wide service network works out well for me. It brings efficiencies to the system and also is very dependable.”

 

Dr. Uday Mahorkar
Director & Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, Maharashtra

“Since most of our patients are self-paying (without insurance) it takes a toll on our expenses and margins. I wanted a machine that works well for my setup.”

 

Dr Uday Mahorkar

Director & Cardiologist, Avanti Institute of Cardiology, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms


Efficia CM patient monitors were designed specifically to support institutions in delivering high quality, efficient care in low to mid-acuity settings, regardless of budget constraints. The monitors offer the same time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality as other Philips monitors, and can be customized for a variety of patient types.
Efficia CM series patient monitors
 

  • Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 200 million patients every year
  • Reliable Philips Efficia consumables, available in cost-effective bundles or through a delivery service that helps simplify ordering logistics
  • Solidly built and reliable, able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks and electrostatic interference
  • Ready for plug-and-play connectivity to Philips Efficia CMS200 central monitoring
  • Built-in HL7 connectivity to interface with hospital information systems
Hardware
Screen size
10”/12”/15” Widescreen
Touchscreen
Yes (Optional for some models)
Remote display
Yes (Optional)
Weight
3.3kg/5.0kg/6.7kg
Alarm indicator
Visual LED on the front
USB
2
Clinical Decision Support
Multi-Alert/Event Review
Yes
Measurements
CO2 (Sidestream and Mainstream)
Yes
Temp
Yes
IBP
Yes
ECG
Yes

