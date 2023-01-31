By Philips ∙ Jan 31, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
Fusing PET/CT, MR or cone beam CT images, to live ultrasound with an image fusion and needle navigation system can help harness the power of multiple modalities. This enables clinical teams to conduct procedures in the IR suite, or whichever procedure setting best supports their practice, potentially allowing for more predictable and high-volume scheduling and improved patient care.
With advanced capabilities such as rapid Auto Registration, semi-automated tumor contouring, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and the specially designed mC7-2 transducer, Philips Fusion and Navigation can help you meet your operational goals while elevating patient care in interventional procedures.
Achieve successful alignment of CT or MR volumes to ultrasound in <1 minute for the effective characterization of lesions. Gain more time to focus on the procedure ahead and spend less time on performing the registration necessary for accurate fusion. Registration of two imaging modalities by conventional methods can be time-consuming and technically challenging, often taking up to 10 minutes to achieve successful fusion.
This semi-automated tool helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest, improving procedure guidance even in challenging cases where the lesion may not be visually obvious under ultrasound. The lesion can be rendered in 3D or 2D via a complementary modality and overlaid on the live ultrasound or CT, helping visualize the location in relation to surrounding critical structures.
This small-footprint ergonomic transducer allows imaging in tight intercostal spaces, helping reduce rib shadowing on images, as well as providing a more direct needle approach for procedures. The CIVCO Verza biopsy guide can be directly attached to the transducer, allowing needle guidance with a minimal blind zone. Embedded electromagnetic sensors provide an ergonomic solution for fusion and navigation by not requiring external tracking accessories.
“Auto Registration simplifies fusion imaging so that more time can be spent evaluating pathology while optimizing the patient experience.”*
Consultant Radiologist
Freeman Hospital
NHS, UK
This is the industry’s only interventional workflow with CT-only needle navigation on an ultrasound system. Image fusion and needle navigation unlocks flexibility and opens up new possibilities by making image fusion and the use of ultrasound imaging completely optional.
“Reduce CT scanning time by 45%, which is a total patient radiation dose equivalent to three head CT scans or one full body scan.1”
Needle location in relation to CT is tracked and updated in real time for procedural visualization, allowing providers to tackle complex cases and anatomy, even where ultrasound imaging is not possible. Once the registration step is complete, the patient can move, change position and the field generator can be moved in or out of the procedure space without losing anatomical landmarks or diminishing tracking accuracy.
Clinical article
