Amgad Moawad, solutions delivery manager, Philips Canada, shares an example: “In a contract, especially of the complexity and magnitude that we engage in with partners such as Mackenzie Health, governance is actually one of the glue factors in maintaining the relationship and ensuring that both parties get the best value out of these relationships. With the governance committee, you bring together the different areas of the hospital who were not involved in the actual creation and signing of the contract and start to try to align on interpretation by working in tandem.”

