TCT 2022

We look forward to seeing you at TCT 2024!

October 27-30, 2024
Washington, DC

Discover how our innovations keep you close to the heart.

Every decision is critical during interventional procedures, and we’re here to equip and empower you with solutions when they’re needed most.

  • Strengthen clinical confidence
  • Enhance procedural efficiency
  • Improve patient outcomes

Here is a sneak peek at just a few of the topics we'll be covering in our hub

Philips Coronary full picture

See the full picture during cardiac interventions to optimize care
 

  • Elevate your physiologic decision-making with iFR Co-registration
  • Increase your IVUS interpretation confidence to make informed decisions
  • Explore how our therapeutic and diagnostic devices work together to efficiently support coronary procedures

 

Philips image guided solutions

Find out how we are helping solve your structural heart challenges
 

  • Discover how AI technology is helping with reproducibility and standardization
  • Streamline surgical workflow, get real-time data, and customize patient care with our 3D imaging and image-guided solutions

 

Explore our integrated cardiac solutions

  • Coronary artery disease
    Coronary artery disease

    Improving lab performance while focusing on the patient. Make every move count with Philips Coronary suite

  • Structural heart disease
    Structural heart disease

    Enhance your SHD program with workflow flexibility and multimodal imaging. Make every move count today.

  • Electrophysiology
    Electrophysiology

    See clearly and treat optimally with enhanced insight and confidence in electrophysiology procedures.

  • Echocardiography
    Echocardiography

    Accelerate clinical efficiency to help teams work smarter before, during and after procedures.

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

