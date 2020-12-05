Home
RSNA banner woman looking at screens

Join Philips Live!
at RSNA 2020

November 29 – December 5, 2020

Philips Live!

From innovations in radiology workflow through advances in informatics and oncology, there has never been a more critical time to connect live with experts and industry thought leaders. 

 

Join Philips Live! at RSNA. We are bringing you a robust program of education, information and interaction tailored specifically for you. Make the most of your RSNA experience this year in a virtual space that’s the next best thing to being there!

Welcome lobby
Register to attend amazing presentations!


More information. More education. More engagement.
Winning workflow MR
Breakfast symposium
Winning Workflows: improving efficiency at every phase of the imaging enterprise

Monday, November 30

7am CT / 2pm CET /

9pm China

CCU Cardiac
Breakfast symposium
COVID-19: the vital role of innovation

Tuesday, December 1

7am CT / 2pm CET /

9pm China

ROCC Key
Breakfast symposium
Going remote: how collaborative and virtual capabilities are transforming radiology

Wednesday, December 2

7am CT / 2pm CET /

9pm China

AI Theater presentation
AI Theater presentation
Making Artificial Intelligence natural: the Philips approach

From Sunday, November 29

8am CT / 3pm CET /

10pm China

Lunch & learn
Lunch & learn session
Is patient-centered imaging better imaging?

Sunday, November 29

12:30pm CT / 7:30pm CET /

2:30am China

Advancing dev AI session
Symposium
Accelerating development, deployment and ongoing improvement of AI for diagnostic imaging

Thursday, December 3

7am CT / 2pm CET /

9pm China

Discover our latest innovations

Discover our latest innovations


This year we introduce Philips Radiology Workflow Suite, which is all about driving operational efficiency through integration, digitization and virtualization of the radiology workflow. We'll debut key informatics and telehealth solutions to streamline radiology operations, from image acquisition to data interpretation and reporting, to clinical collaboration, and the management of a patient-centered radiology practice.
Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis

Enabling a pathway to precision diagnosis


The COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for us to reimagine healthcare in the way it should be. Learn why our vision for the future pivots on a commitment to precision diagnosis.
Learn
Share
Connect
Philips Live! events are immersive experiences to learn about innovations and trends, share insights with peers and colleagues, and connect with leaders in professional and personal health. 
  • Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

  • Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care

See the latest RSNA 2020 news

