ICM – International Congress Centre Messe Munich, Am Messesee, 81829 Munich Germany
Product demo
Visual Patient Avatar, used alongside conventional vital signs visualizations, is designed to help: Visit our booth in the ICM Foyer to learn more about Visual Patient Avatar and other clinical decision support solutions from Philips.
Visual Patient Avatar, used alongside conventional vital signs visualizations, is designed to help:
Visit our booth in the ICM Foyer to learn more about Visual Patient Avatar and other clinical decision support solutions from Philips.
Symposium
Join our interesting interactive programme of key opinion leading clinicians and subject matter experts speaking about innovative solutions in an enclosed seating area within the exhibition space.
Sustainability experience
Take a ride with Philips and Spacebuzz and experience what astronauts call the “overview effect” showing our planet and the impact we have.
Registration via QR code (right) or at the Philips booth or the ESAIC booth
ESAIC
With Dr Patricio González-Pizarro (Madrid, Spain), the tour will focus on Environmental sustainability in perioperative care with participating companies Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi and Philips. Healthcare sector contributes to 5.2% of global greenhouse emissions annually. These emissions come from a wide variety of sources: inhaled anaesthetic agents contribute to 3% of the total emissions from the healthcare sector. In addition, up to 4.2% of a nation’s waste generation may be attributable to healthcare, and operating rooms produce approximately 20% of all waste in a hospital. The field of anaesthesiology and intensive care has an important role to play in helping countries decrease the carbon footprint of their health systems and protect the future environmental sustainability healthcare.
The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.
1 Tscholl DW, Handschin L, Neubauer P, et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professionals. British Journal of Anaesthesia. 2018;121(3):662-671. doi: 10.1016/j.bja.2018.04.024 2 Pfarr J, Ganter MT, Spahn DR, et al. Effects of a standardized distraction on caregivers’ perceptive performance with avatar-based and conventional patient monitoring: a multicenter comparative study. Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing.2020;34:1369-1378. doi.org/10.1007/s10877-019-00429-2
