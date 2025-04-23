Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

EHRA 2021
EHRA 2021

Philips at EHRA 2021

23 - 25 April

Greater insight and confidence in electrophysiology and lead extraction procedures


Discover how our electrophysiology and cardiac lead extraction solutions uniquely leverage imaging systems and software with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to support optimal treatment.

Join us at EHRA 2021 to learn from our expert sessions and clinical presentations, all available in real time and on demand.

Request a meeting
New era in cardiac imaging with dielectric sensing
Introducing a new era in cardiac imaging with dielectric sensing

Join our live symposia

Current and future use of dielectric imaging
Register now

Saturday, April 24 | 12:05 – 12:35 pm CET
Advancing imaging in electrophysiology: current and future use of dielectric imaging
Chair: K. Vernooy

  • Advancements in Cryoballoon ablation – the role of dielectric imaging - G. B. Chierchia
  • Dielectric imaging for Cryoballoon ablation: learning from 100 patients treated – A. Rillig
  • Dielectric imaging for RF ablation and new capabilities for tissue and lesion assessment – T. Maurer
Management of patients with CIED complications
Register now

Sunday, April 25 | 10:00 – 10:30 am CET
Management of patients with CIED complications; facilitating guideline implementation across Europe
Chair: D. Garner

  • Introduction to the EHRA/ESC educational needs assessment survey on the barriers to guideline implementation among European physicians managing patients with CIED lead or infection complications - A. Rao
  • Clinical cases - D. Garner
  • Discussion - A. Rao and N. Montano

Advancing imaging in electrophysiology
KODEX-EPD system for cardiac imaging and mapping

Watch the KODEX-EPD customer clinical presentations

This (KODEX-EPD) technology allows us to reduce procedural and fluoroscopy times and the amount of contract injections during cryo cases, a great benefit."

V. Schillaci

KODEX-EPD for Cryoballoon ablation

KODEX-EPD for Cryoballoon ablation: workflow and efficiency

A. Amin
Advancing Imaging in Electrophysiology

Advancing Imaging in electrophysiology
Dielectric mapping as a new imaging tool in EP

T. De Potter
KODEX-EPD Tissue Pressure for RF ablation

Initial Experience of KODEX-EPD Tissue Pressure for RF ablation

M. Tang
New KODEX-EPD capabilities for tissue and lesion assessment

New KODEX-EPD capabilities for tissue and lesion assessment

L. Boersma
LA Anatomical Accuracy of KODEX-EPD

LA Anatomical accuracy of KODEX-EPD: a correlation with CT imaging

O. Tovia Brodie
KODEX-EPD system with PANO feature

Introducing the KODEX-EPD system with PANO feature

All relevant structures in a single view
Learn more about KODEX-EPD

Cardiac lead extraction.
Managing leads. Together.


Patients rely on you to provide guidance about device management, including when lead extraction may be indicated. When physicians and extractors work together to provide information and options, it supports safer and more successful procedures. Philips tools* are specifically designed to help achieve the clinical goals while allowing the highest level of confidence.
LM infographic
Case Review Minimally Invasive Percutaneous Lead Extraction

Case review

Minimally invasive percutaneous lead extraction with and Excimer Laser

S. Hakmi

*Not all products listed are available for sale and distribution in each country. Please contact a local Philips representative for further information.

1. James E. Peacock et al. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2018;41:524–531
Learn more about lead extraction

Talk it all through with a Philips expert

Connect with us

Connect with us


Request a meeting for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
Contact us

What’s trending

@PhilipsLiveFrom

News

Field of electrophysiology
It’s time to disrupt the field of electrophysiology. Here’s how we’re doing that.
Read this article
New imaging and workflow enhancements
Philips announces new imaging and workflow enhancements for KODEX-EPD cardiac imaging and mapping system to treat heart rhythm disorders.
Read this article
New study look
Lead extraction vs. antibiotic treatment: New study looks at outcome for patients.
Read this article
Read more articles
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand