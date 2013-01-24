Search terms

CX 2022
26 -28 April

Philips at CX 2022

In person and virtual, Hilton London Metropole, UK
Philips welcomes you to CX 2022.
Discover our multi-modality approach that offers diverse capabilities for precise and accurate guidance to help you evaluate vascular morphology in blood vessels, prepare and treat multiple lesion morphologies, locations and characteristics, leaving minimal metal behind. Join us in London in person, or online for the live-streamed sessions. We look forward to connecting with you at CX 2022.
Join our symposium

Image-guided therapy innovations for the hurting leg
Thursday, April 28 |12.30 -13.00 BST| Kensington 2

  • Learning objectives: acknowledge the rationale and understand capabilities and mode of use of advanced endovascular imaging and treatment tools: external and intravascular ultrasound, debulking and dissection repairing
  • Advanced extravascular ultrasound in the diagnosis and surveillance of lower limb PAD, Jonas Peter Eiberg
  • Adding precision guidance to endovascular treatment: why and how to use IVUS, Eric Secemsky
  • Maximizing lumen gain whilst avoiding early failures: role of image-guided debulking and dissection repair, Arne Schwindt
Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg
Join the live edited case session

Dissections in PAD: evidence, detection and management
Wednesday, April 27| Kensington 2

  • Post-PTA Dissection: clinical importance  and current evidence, Arne Schwindt
  • Pre-recorded case – identification and repair post PTA dissection, Michael Lichtenberg
Panel discussion.
Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
IntraSight Mobile

IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology.
Phoenix 2.4 pre-deflected atherectomy catheter

Designed for enhanced ease of use with an auto-deflected catheter and improved cutter head for a more efficient procedure.​
SmartCT Roadmap

SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
Azurion 5 C20

Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures
Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model

Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians detect, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.
Our PR Contacts

Joost Maltha

Joost.maltha@philips.com

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

