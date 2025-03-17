Disclaimer

a. In 37 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.

b. The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task.

c. Results based on total dose area product from a single center prospectively randomized cohort study on 70 consecutive patients (35 for Allura Xper without ClarityIQ and 35 for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ). Number of cine images and contrast medium did not significantly differ between the two cohorts, while fluoroscopy time was significantly higher for the ClarityIQ group. Image quality was based on subjective assessment of two cine runs selected from each patient in two specific projections. Ratings for image contrast, resolution and general appearance were not statistically different. Image noise was more apparent for ClarityIQ images.

d. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 48 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were randomly acquired on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (side-by-side, equal or superior than the other, blinded review by 5 independent radiologists).

e. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective study on 20 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were acquired on the frontal and lateral channel on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (score 1-5, 1=very poor, 5=excellent, blinded review by 3 radiologists involved in the study).

f. Patient age (when reported) ranged between 0 days – 92 years. Patient weight (when reported) ranged between 1.6-135 kg. Patient BMI (when reported) ranged between 5-41 kg/m2.