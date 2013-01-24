Home
ReActiv Recumbent bike

PTE4000CR/37
  Designed to easily get on and go
    The 4.0 R's low step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.

      Designed to easily get on and go

      Great for users with limited mobility

      Maintain your desired heart rate

      Maintain your desired heart rate

      Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

      Each pedal is slightly inverted for optimal foot angle

      Each pedal is slightly inverted for optimal foot angle

      For comfortable foot angle and cycling motion, pedals are inverted 2-degrees and feature optimal biomechanics.

      Seat moves forward and back, and reclines for comfort

      Seat moves forward and back, and reclines for comfort

      Oversized, padded seat with lumbar support provides a comfortable fit for a wide variety of users. The seat allows for fore/aft and seat back angle adjustments.

      No electrical is needed. Pedaling motion powers the console

      Self-generating power allows the 4.0 R to be placed virtually anywhere in a commercial or paramedic facility. This energy saving feature also meets UL in the United States, and European standards, CE and EN957, for environmentally conscious facilities.

      The generator contributes to smoother performance

      The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth, comfortable ride, as well as consistent application and replication of resistance levels. It also provides quiet operation and reduces the need for routine maintenance because there are not brake pads creating heat and friction on the flywheel.

      Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

      The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

      Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

      The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

      LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

      The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CE Class SA
        • EN957
        • UL (Commercial grade)

      • Brake

        Type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Power AC

        Volts
        Generator

      • Applicable connectivity

        ANT+
        Yes
        Bluetooth (FTMS)
        Yes

      • USB port

        Charging
        No

      • Accessory set

        Adjustable crank arm
        Optional

      • Built-in HR receiver

        Type
        • ANT+
        • Bluetooth

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Fan

        Yes
        3 speed levels

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        350
        kg
        159

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR Auto pilot
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • METs
        • Plateau
        • VO2
        • HR 65%
        • HR 80%
        • HR Interval

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 40

      • Start resistance

        watts
        10

      • Work rate

        watts
        10 to 750

