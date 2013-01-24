Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

75BDL3552T/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    75BDL3552T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Interactive whiteboard

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Similar products

    See all multi-touch-series

      Interactive classroom display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 75"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 32 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.429 x 0.429 mm
        Display colors
        1.07Billon
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective
        • Tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • HDMI (x4)
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        • USB-C
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • mPCIe
        • USB
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 25,30,50 HZ
        • 1920 x 1080, 25,30,50 HZ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Signal Loop Through
        IR Loopthrough
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Memory
        4GB DDR3/ 32GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        16.30 mm(even)
        Set Width
        1715.50  mm
        Set Height
        993.70  mm
        Set Depth
        80.80(@wall mount), 108.70(@max)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        67.54  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        39.12  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.18(@wall mount), 4.28(@max)  inch
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Product weight
        53.0  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        116.85  lb
        Smart Insert mount
        6*M4*L6(200x100)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (Typical)
        159.8  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Max Power consumption (W)
        310  W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Included Accessories
        Passive stylus X2
        Optional accessories
        CastTo dongle

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Portuguese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • EPA
        • FCC, Class B
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV3

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • 2G/5G 2T2R
        • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual band

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Optional accessories: CastTo dongle

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item