Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Professional Bedside TV
Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.
The toughened safety-glass front is flat, making it easy to clean. The glass is hydrophobic, it repels fingerprints, and no raised buttons mean no crevices for germs to get into. The built-in touch-sensitive controls can be conveniently disabled for cleaning via a button on the TV's back.
The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.
Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.
Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment. Ensuring the protection of both patient and sensitive medical instruments.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.
Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.
This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.
Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips CareSuite TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.
