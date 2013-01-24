Home
Installed Product list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product number

Product Name: filter by entering Product Name

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name

Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number

Tech ID: filter by entering Tech ID

Room/Department: filter by entering Room/Department

Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Expiration status for Contracts: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

SLCP (if applicable) Software License Controlled Product: you can filter by selecting Yes/No from the drop down list The list can be sorted by clicking the column headers.
Installed products related buttons

Next to the above, you will find the following buttons:

 

Export: allows you to export Installed Products to the excel file

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Update IP Info*: you can update IPs in a list view. The following IP parameters can be provided/updated

  • Custom IP Name
  • Room/Department
  • Customer Inventory Number

