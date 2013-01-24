Really see what you scan



Applying resolution recovery to take into account the system’s inherent variability in resolution across a 3D space allows you to produce images that more closely reflect the actual objects scanned.



In a whole-body patient test study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital Salzburg, Austria, ×Sharp helped enhance the visualization of small lesions. Applying ×Sharp led to an increase in the lesion SUVmax compared with scans performed without ×Sharp. The lesions in the patients were in the 12-20 mm range.