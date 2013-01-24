Home
EP Cockpit

EP cockpit opens the way for a new generation of electrophysiology interventional labs. This revolutionary concept combines our proven X-ray system family with a number of innovations designed specifically for EP interventions. It helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle.

Features
Flexible viewing options in the EP lab. Resize and enlarge information on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL.
Organize all equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack to reduce EP lab clutter.
Simplify workflow by controlling all exam and control room monitors from a single point. Supports images from Philips and third party equipment.
Visualize 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of all catheters in real time in one image for extra guidance during EP interventions with our unique EP navigator.
Reduce radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80% with special EP X-ray dose settings.
Our Integrated EP Workstation enables you to store and retrieve multi-modality information from a central access point in the EP lab.

